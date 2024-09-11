\nThe United States has announced that it will be imposing sanctions on three individuals and five companies, as well as blocking two vessels that smuggle oil to generate funding for Hezbollah, as part of its efforts to disrupt the terror organization's illicit revenue generation and isolate the terrorist group’s financial network, \n\nThe network designated today includes a senior leader of Hezbollah's illicit finance team, as well as Lebanese businessmen engaged in oil smuggling and even procurement of oil installations on behalf of Hizballah.\n\n"The United States will not waver in pursuing Hizballah. We will continue to dismantle the business networks that support it anywhere it seeks to operate," State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller wrote in a statement. \n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n