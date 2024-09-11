\nPresident Isaac Herzog commented on the terror attack in the Binyamin region which injured two and the helicopter crash in the Gaza Strip which left two IDF soldiers dead.\n\n"This is a difficult and painful morning for the State of Israel, as our beloved and dear sons have fallen in battle, leaving behind families whose worlds were shattered in an instant.\n\n"As I stand here at the beginning of my visit with the President of Serbia, I strongly condemn this morning's heinous terrorist attack and express my deep sorrow for the pain it has inflicted. I call from here, to the leaders of Europe and the entire world, to unite and fight together against terrorism.\n\n"I also send my heartfelt sympathies to the families of the soldiers who were killed last night in the helicopter disaster in Gaza - Sgt. Maj. (res.) Daniel Alloush, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, and I send my prayers for a full recovery to those wounded.\n\n"On behalf of the entire nation, during this difficult time, I offer strength to the IDF forces and their commanders, especially to the women and men of the Air Force, who work tirelessly to defend our people and our homeland against threats from both near and far."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n