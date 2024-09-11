\nFollowing the initial report, a terrorist driving a Palestinian truck in the area of the Giv'at Asaf Junction accelerated toward forces conducting operational activity in the area. IDF soldiers and an armed civilian neutralized the terrorist. The suspicion regarding the truck being rigged with explosives has been ruled out.\n\nIDF and Israeli Border Police forces operated in the area of Rafat and mapped out the residence of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack. The mapping was conducted in order to examine the potential demolition of the terrorist's residence.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n