\nPrime Minister Netanyahu satted, "The comparison made by the prosecutor in The Hague between the Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Israel, which is fighting murderous Hamas terrorism in accordance with the laws of war, and the war criminal Sinwar, who executed Israeli hostages in cold blood, is pure antisemitism and a moral disgrace of the highest order."\n\n"Unfortunately, we have seen from the beginning that the proceedings in The Hague are politically biased and have no professional legal basis whatsoever."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n