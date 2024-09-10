\nA short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.\n\nThe terrorists advanced and carried out terror attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel.\n\nPrior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n