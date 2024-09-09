\nThe Otzma Yehudit Party responded to President Isaac Herzog's call for unity and said, "The President's call this evening for a 'unity government to return the hostages' is an irresponsible call that cooperates with Hamas propaganda and the blood libel of the extreme left, which claims that the current Israeli government is supposedly not interested in returning the hostages to their homes - when it is only the Hamas murderers who hold them and prevent their return. Otzma Yehudit supports the defeat of Hamas and the return of all the hostages to their homes."\n\n"Otzma Yehudit will continue to oppose an irresponsible deal that will bring us more murdered and hostages, and oppose cooperation in negotiations whose purpose is to blackmail Israel into concessions that will lead to disaster. Heavy and continuous military pressure must be increased in the Strip, and the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into the Strip must be stopped - until all our hostages are released."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n