\nThe National Student and Youth Council and the National Parents' Leadership blasted the decision to halt the high school teachers' strike and the announcement about it, which came late at night.\n\n"To make fun of Israeli students and announce at 11:30 p.m. that there are classes in high schools tomorrow while job action continues - not at our school. We call on Israeli students not to come to high schools tomorrow and call on parents not to send their children. The students are nobody's playthings," he said.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n