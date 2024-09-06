\nOver the past few hours, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into several areas in the Upper Galilee. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area of Metula, including a projectile that fell and caused a fire in a building in the area. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently at the scene operating to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.\n\nA short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist operating in a military structure in the area of Matmoura in southern Lebanon. The IAF then swiftly struck the structure in which several Hezbollah terrorists were operating.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n