\nIsraeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor spoke with the German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser following the shooting outside the Israeli consulate in Munich.\n\n"I just spoke with Nancy Faeser. She informed me about the situation in Munich and the background of the perpetrator. I thanked Ms. Faeser for her decisive action. She is working day and night to ensure that Jews and non-Jews feel safe and protected in Germany. Minister Faeser is showing true leadership," Prosor wrote.\n\nHe added: "The events in Munich show: Islamists threaten us all. They misinterpret tolerance as weakness. We must now do everything in our power to combat Islamism effectively. The preachers of hate in the background must feel that we see them. Those who incite 18-year-olds to terrorism must not be allowed to get away with it. Otherwise, the danger to an open society will remain.\n\n"My special thanks also go to Prime Minister Markus Soeder and Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n