\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of the Upper Galilee, approximately 30 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and some fell in open areas.\n\nThe Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating in the area to extinguish a fire that erupted in the area of Kfar Blum due to the fall. No injuries were reported.\n\nAdditionally, earlier today, an anti-tank missile launch was identified crossing from Lebanon and falling in the area of Kiryat Shmona. No injuries were reported.\n\nEarlier today, IDF soldiers identified a number of Hezbollah terrorists operating within a military structure in the area of Houla, southern Lebanon.\n\nThe IAF swiftly struck the military structure from which the terrorists were operating.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n