\nPresident Isaac Herzog commented on the placement of explosives by terrorists in a baby stroller in Tulkarm: "A bomb in a baby’s stroller! This photo, taken by the IDF in Tulkarem, shows just one of the sick and cynical ways Palestinian terrorists abuse civilians and human life."\n\nHe added: "Let there be no doubt. Like the monsters who brutally murdered the 6 hostages in cold blood, Iranian-backed terrorists of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and their partners in terror and hate have no regard for the value of life. They happily endanger their own people, and celebrate death.\n\n"In the face of these crimes against humanity, Israel will continue to work to protect all civilian life, and fight relentlessly against the evil of terror."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n