\nIsrael's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said that the UN Security Council will convene on Wednesday for the first time since the October 7 massacre, for an official discussion on the hostages, following Danon's urgent request.\n\n"It is a disgrace that it has taken the Council 11 months and the brutal execution of six hostages by Hamas terrorists to finally convene this discussion. I extend my gratitude to the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France for calling for this meeting," said Danon.\n\n"The Security Council must unequivocally condemn this Nazi-like terrorist organization and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," he added.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n