\nMK Gadi Eisenkot responded on Monday evening to the remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.\n\n"It is obvious that you have also forgotten the principles of your outline, Netanyahu's outline, which you brought to the War Cabinet for approval, and in which you agreed, already over three months ago, to withdraw IDF troops from the entire Strip in order to achieve the goal of the war concerning our hostages. I find it hard to believe that you would agree to an outline that includes giving up an axis that 'determines our entire future'. My unfortunate conclusion is the same as the one that led us to resign from the emergency government headed by you: You know the truth, and are running away from it."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n