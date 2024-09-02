\nA short while ago, the IAF struck approximately 10 Hezbollah launchers that posed a threat to the citizens of Israel, in the areas of Zibqin and Chihine in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nAdditionally, Hezbollah observation posts in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon were struck.\n\nAs a result of the strikes, several projectiles were fired from the launchers toward Israeli territory that were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Arab al-Aramshe. Some of the projectiles which were intercepted and others fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nSirens sounded in accordance with protocol.\n\n\n\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n