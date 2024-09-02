\nBroadcaster Mark Levin denounced US President Joe Biden's response to the deaths of six hostages on Twitter: "Biden should shut his big, damn mouth. He’s killing people."\n\n"Biden’s big mouth continues to kill hostages. An American was executed by Hamas Nazis, as well as other innocents, and the idiot attacks Netanyahu rather than taking action against Hamas. This is unacceptable."\n\n"Biden created this entire situation. He and Harris have blood on their hands and continue to prolong this ongoing terrorist attack on the Israelis."\n\n"And believe it or not, Harris is worse. She had surrounded herself with radical Islamists, Iranian special pleaders, Jew haters and American haters. And the media are all for it."\n\n\n