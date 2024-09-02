\nHersh Goldin-Polin's mother, Rachel, said at the funeral, "For all these months, I have been in such torment and worry about you for every single millisecond of every single day. It is such a specific type of misery that I had never experienced before. I tried hard to suppress the missing you part because that, I was convinced, would break me. So I spent 330 days terrified, scared, worrying, and frightened. It closed my throat and made my soul throb with 3rd degree burns."\n\n"Now I no longer have to worry about you, I know you are no longer in danger," she said.\n\n\n