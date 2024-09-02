\nForeign Minister Israel Katz urged Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to reverse their countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state.\n\n"The brutal murder of six Israeli hostages by Hamas serves as a stark warning to any country that has recognized or is considering recognizing a Palestinian state after the October 7th massacre," said Katz.\n\n"A Palestinian state would be controlled by Hamas, backed by Iran, and would become a radical Islamic dictatorship, threatening Israel and moderate nations in the region. I urge you to reverse this dangerous step," he added.\n\n\n