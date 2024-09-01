\nELAL has updated its flight schedule in accordance with the general strike that will be held tomorrow to pressure the Israeli government to make a hostage deal with the Hamas terror organization.\n\nFlight LY347 from Tel Aviv to Zurich which was scheduled to take off at 8:00 a.m. will instead take off at 7:40 a.m.\n\nFlight LY611 from Tel Aviv to Moscow, scheduled for 8:00 a.m., will take off instead at 7:40 a.m.\n\nFlight LY612 from Moscow to Tel Aviv scheduled for 2:50 p.m. will instead depart at 2:25 p.m.\n\nFlight LY221 from Tel Aviv to Paris, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. will depart at 7:30 a.m. instead.\n\n\n