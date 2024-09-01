\nSpeaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) released a statement mourning the murder of US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages in Hamas captivity.\n\n"America grieves this morning for the family, friends, and loved ones of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and the five other hostages recovered by Israel. The brutal murder of innocent hostages by Hamas shows the entire world the depravity of this terrorist regime and reminds us that Israel must not merely be allowed to defend itself, but supported in its effort to completely eradicate the threat of future attacks by Hamas."\n\n"Our hearts break especially for the families and friends of these brave souls who have been working endlessly for eleven months to have their loved ones back in their arms. The United States Congress will continue to stand with our ally Israel and work to bring all remaining hostages home," he stated.\n\n\n