\nUnited States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) mourned the murder of American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin along with five other hostages.\n\n"To Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Jon and Rachel, and all their friends and family: I am heartbroken and I am so sorry. No one could have done more to advocate for their son than Jon and Rachel," Graham wrote in a statement.\n\n"The brutal, barbaric, religious Nazis called Hamas killed this wonderful young man because he was Jewish.\n\n"May God provide healing and comfort during this difficult time," he added.\n\n\n