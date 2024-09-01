\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant said in response to the murder of 6 Israeli hostages that Israel must back down from its decision not to give up control of the Philadelphi Corridor to achieve a deal to free the remaining hostages.\n\n “The cabinet must gather immediately and reverse the decision made on Thursday. It is too late for the hostages who were murdered in cold blood. We must bring back the hostages that are still being held by Hamas. The State of Israel will pursue all Hamas leaders and murderers,” he said.\n\n\n