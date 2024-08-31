\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has warned that Iran is building Islamic infrastructure within Israel itself.\n\n"Iran is building Islamic terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, flooding refugee camps with funds and weapons smuggled through Jordan, aiming to establish an eastern terror front against Israel," he wrote. "This process also threatens the stability of the Jordanian regime. The IDF is acting with force and will take all necessary measures to thwart these terror infrastructures, with a maximal effort to separate terrorists from the civilian population. The world must wake up and stop the Iranian octopus before it's too late."\n\n\n