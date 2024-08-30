\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels in southern Lebanon that posed a threat to the State of Israel.\n\nAs a result of one of the successful strikes on the launchers, several projectiles were identified toward Israeli territory. One projectile crossed from Lebanon into the area of Migdal Tefen and it fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. Sirens sounded in the area in accordance with protocol.\n\nThe rest of the launches did not cross into Israeli territory.\n\n\n