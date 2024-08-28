\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz commented on the counterterrorism operation currently occurring in Samaria.\n\n"The IDF has been operating since last night in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps to dismantle Islamic-Iranian terror infrastructures established there. Iran is working to destabilize Jordan and establish an eastern terror front against Israel, following the Gaza and Lebanon models, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons into Jordan and then into Judea and Samaria," he stated.\n\nKatz explained: "This is a shared interest of Israel, Jordan, and the moderate states in the region to prevent the establishment of another Iranian-Hamas-Palestinian terror front.\n\n"We must address this threat by all necessary means, including, in some cases of intense combat, allowing the population to temporarily evacuation from one neighborhood to another within the refugee camp to prevent civilian harm and to enable the dismantling of terror infrastructures established there.\n\nHe concluded: "This is a war in every sense, and we must win it."\n\n\n