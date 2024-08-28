\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the announcement that the body of a soldier who fell on October 7th was recovered from the Gaza Strip.\n\n"This evening our forces returned home the remains of a fallen IDF soldier whose name has not been released for publication. The fighter fell in a heroic battle on October 7 while defending the communities of the Western Negev.\n\n"The heart of the entire nation grieves over the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family.\n\n"I would like to thank the brave fighters and commanders of the ISA and the IDF for their important action.\n\n"The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return our hostages home, the living and the deceased."\n\n\n