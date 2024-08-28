\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 16:52 in the Upper Galilee area, a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon, and it fell in the area. No injuries were reported.\n\nEarlier today, the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah military infrastructure sites in the area of Ain El Tineh in Lebanese territory.\n\nEarlier today, IDF soldiers identified terrorists operating in a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Odaisseh in southern Lebanon. The IAF then struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.\n\nIn addition, the IAF struck Hezbollah observation posts in the areas of Odaisseh and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n