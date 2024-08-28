\n\n\n\nThe IDF published video footage of Monday's strike in which five terrorists who were operating within an operations room in the area of Nur Shams were eliminated. The structure was used by the terrorists to conduct terrorist activity and harm IDF soldiers operating in the area.\n\nAmong the terrorists that were eliminated is Jibril Jasan Ismail Jibril, a terrorist involved in terror activity in the areas of Tulkarm and Qalqilya who was released as part of the agreement in November 2023.\n\nAlso eliminated were the terrorists Mohanad Qarawi and Muhammad Yussef, who were involved in terrorist activity in Nur Shams, and the terrorist Adnan Jaber, who was involved in terrorist activity and manufactured explosives intended to harm security forces.\n\n \n\n\n