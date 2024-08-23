US Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the war in Gaza in her speech on Thursday night, saying, “President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done…and let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7.”\n\n