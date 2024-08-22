\nFar-left US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) commented on an op-ed criticizing the Democratic National Convention for not including Palestinian Arab speakers.\n\n"Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment," AOC wrote on X.\n\n"To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity," she added.\n\n\nRead More.\n\n\n\n