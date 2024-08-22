\nHamas representatives in Doha said on Wednesday night, at the conclusion of a meeting with Islamic Jihad representatives, that efforts to broker a hostage deal and a ceasefire had collapsed.\n\n"The leaders of the occupation are responsible for the collapse of the efforts made by the mediators by insisting on continuing the aggression and denying what was done in the previous stages, especially the proposal that the movement agreed to on July 2," the two organizations said in a joint statement.\n\n\n