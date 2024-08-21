\n\n\n\nEarlier today (Wednesday), IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had earlier fired rockets toward the area of Zar'it operating in a structure in the area of Shikhin in southern Lebanon. The IAF struck the structure in which the terrorist cell was operating.\n\nAdditionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck to remove threats in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n