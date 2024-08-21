\nArgentine authorities have quarantined a cargo ship which arrived from Brazil over a suspected case of mpox onboard, the government said on Tuesday, according to \nReuters\n.\n\nThe ship near Argentina's inland grains port of Rosario alerted authorities that "one of its crew members of Indian nationality showed cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face," the ministry said in a statement, adding the person had been isolated from the rest of the crew.\n\nThe ministry said public health emergency protocol was then activated and the ship, which had been bound for the San Lorenzo port in the Santa Fe province, had to drop anchor in the river.\n\n\n