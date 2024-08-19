\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant met on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during Blinken's visit to Israel.\n\n“Thank you Secretary Blinken, for your ninth visit since October 7th. We speak in one voice when we say: the hostages must come home," Gallant said after the meeting.\n\n"Israel’s defense establishment is committed to bringing the hostages home, dismantling Hamas, and securing the State of Israel. I shared a picture with the Secretary, of the 12 children who were murdered by Hezbollah in a rocket attack on Majdal Shams. We will not let the world forget,” he added.\n\n\n