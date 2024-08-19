\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that his country's military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.\n\n“It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions. This includes creating a buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory -– our operation in the Kursk region,” he said in his nightly address.\n\n\n