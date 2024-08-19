\nMK Simcha Rothman responded to the attack near Kedumim in which Gideon Peri was murdered.\n\n"We are all pained by the murder of Gideon Peri by a despicable terrorist. I share in the grief of the family and of the neighbors and friends from Kedumim. The terrorism that strikes us reminds us all that our enemies are not only in Gaza, Lebanon or Iran, but here, close to home. The IDF must bring the value of victory back to its set of values, and we must not contain terrorism. May Gideon's memory be a blessing," Rothman said.\n\n\n