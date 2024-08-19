\nFollowing the terror attack in the area of Kedumim, IDF soldiers are operating in the area, setting up roadblocks and continuing the pursuit of the terrorist.\n\nThe Commander of the IDF Central Command, MG. Avi Bluth, visited the scene of the attack on Sunday night and said, "We are dealing with a very serious terrorist attack. I met with the commanders and with the head of the Kedumim council at the scene of the attack and I send my condolences to the Peri family. We are in pursuit of the criminal terrorist and will quickly deal with him. Simultaneously, we will thoroughly review the incident to learn and attempt to prevent similar incidents in the future".\n\n\n