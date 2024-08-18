\nPresident Isaac Herzog published a statement following the terror attack near Kedumim.\n\n"Our hearts and thoughts this evening are with the family and loved ones of Gideon Peri OBM, the security guard who was murdered by a miscreant in the terror attack in the Baron industrial area in Samaria. I send support to our security forces who are working day and night to protect Israeli citizens in all areas and I know that they will bring the cursed murderer and those who sent him to justice," the President wrote.\n\n\n