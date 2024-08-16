\nUS Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, in the past 24 hours, its forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi ground control station in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.\n\n"It was determined this ground control station presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," said CENTCOM.\n\n\n