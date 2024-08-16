\nMinister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the violence in Jit and said, "I told the Chief of Staff this evening that, the fact that we do not support the soldiers in shooting any terrorist who throws rocks, leads to incidents of the type that happened tonight. At the same time, it is unequivocally forbidden to take the law into one's own hands." \n\n"The IDF is the one who needs to deal with terrorism and deterrence, also towards terrorists from the village of Jit. It's time for the Defense Minister to get out of the concept and do it," Ben Gvir added.\n\n\n