\nDefense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the incident and said, "While our soldiers are fighting on the various fronts to defend the State of Israel, a handful of extremists who do not represent the values of the settlement in Samaria, riot and harm innocent civilians."\n\n"I strongly condemn any type of violence and give full support to the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police to carry out their duties and deal with the issue seriously. The riots by extremists go against every moral and value of the State of Israel," Gallant added.\n\n\n