\nOver the past few hours, a number of projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 18:21 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in northern Israel, it was determined to be a false identification.\n\nFurthermore, over the past few hours, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Yaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.\n\nAdditionally, IDF artillery struck in the area of Deir Mimas in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n