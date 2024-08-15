\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 14:10 in the area of the Golan Heights, one suspicious aerial target was intercepted after crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.\n\nAdditionally, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in open areas in the area of Shamir. A siren was sounded in open areas according to protocol. No injuries were reported.\n\nFollowing the sirens that sounded at 14:29 in the area of the Upper Galilee, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The majority were intercepted, and some fell in the area of Shamir, mostly in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\n\n