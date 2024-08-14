\nUK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site.\n\n"The UK strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir’s deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem's Holy Sites.\n\n"Such actions undermine the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's role as custodian of the sites and the longstanding Status Quo arrangements.\n\n"The focus of all parties must be on securing an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and restoring regional stability," the Foreign Secretary wrote.\n\n\n