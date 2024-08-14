\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Israel's allies for their support in fighting the Iranian axis.\n\n"As Israel and our security services remain on high alert, I want to express my appreciation and thanks to our allies standing united with us in the face of the hate-filled threats of the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies," he wrote on X.\n\n"In particular, my gratitude and thanks go to POTUS Biden and the American leadership for their steadfast commitment - in words and deeds - to the safety and security of Israel. Together, we stand side-by-side in the defense of the free world."\n\n\n