\nWhite House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said Monday that the US share's Israel's belief that Iran and its terrorist proxies could attack Israel this week, Barak Ravid reported.\n\n"We share with Israel the assessments that the chances of an Iranian attack have increased. It may happen this week," Kirby said.\n\nKirby added that "if something does happen this week, the timing could have an effect on the talks,” referring to negotiations for a hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza.\n\n\n