\nToday (Monday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, held a situational assessment and approval of plans in the various arenas, with the participation of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command and other commanders from the General Staff Forum.\n\nThe Chief of the General Staff emphasized the continuation of a high level of readiness and efforts to prepare for offense and defense.\n\n\n