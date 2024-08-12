\nThe IDF has stated that it views with utmost gravity the publication of the faces of the suspects in the Force 100 affair.\n\n"The IDF views with utmost severity the publication of the faces of the suspects in the abuse of a security detainee under aggravated circumstances, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the order forbidding their publication issued by the military court. Immediately upon the discovery of the incident, a thorough investigation was conducted and a request was made to the media outlets by the IDF Spokesperson for the removal of the footage."\n\n\n