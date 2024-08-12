\nDespite Hamas' announcement on Sunday that it would not send representatives to the negotiations on Thursday, Israel has received messages from the mediators that they still intend to hold the meetings, Kan News reported.\n\nSources involved in the discussions said that the refusal is a Hamas tactic to cause Israel to back down from demands that had been added to the deal outline. Sources with knowledge of the details criticized the additions and said that Israel must return to the outline that the cabinet approved and was presented by President Biden.\n\n\n