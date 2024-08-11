\nFollowing the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel, numerous projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territories and fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.\n\nEarlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Taybeh in southern Lebanon. Moreover, the IAF struck a military structure in the area of Derdghaiya. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure. Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the areas of Kfarkela and Jibbain.\n\n\n