\nUS Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today, spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed.\n\nThe Secretary and Defense Minister discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and discussed how escalation is in no party’s interest. The Secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages, allow a surge of humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader regional stability. He also underscored the importance of reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.\n\n\n